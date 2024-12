LG Holiday Board

'Tis The Season! Your favorite Seasonal Board is back. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Raspberry Jam, Classic Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey MEAT: Bourbon Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham CHEESE: Brie, Parmesan Reggiano, Carmella Cheese, Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Dried Figs, Orange Slices, Grapes, Mini Tomatoes, Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cucumber Slices GARNISH: Peppermint Chocolate Bark, Green Olives, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Mixed Nuts STARCH: Includes 2 breads and 2 crackers in our Bread & Cracker box, free of charge!