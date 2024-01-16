Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon! Ingredients: Grapes Sliced Cracker Cheese Hatch Chile Cheese Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers Sweet Peppers Peppered Salami Hot Soppresata Sweet Coppa Italian Prosciutto Artisan Seed Bread Tomatoes Berries Chocolate Bark Mixed Nuts Spicy Mustard House-made Jam House-made Hummus

