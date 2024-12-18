707 Pinot Noir

Shows an interesting bouquet of toasted oak aromas with lots of sweet woods and plum. Also some nice cedar throughout that compliments the sublime earthiness. The fruit components of plum and juicy black cherry, are well-balanced and overall presents a medium-bodied mouth feel. There is a sexy Pinot Noir, with a finish which is long and languid. Food Pairings: Pinot Noir is extremely versatile when it comes to meal selections. Its earthiness brings to the forefront mushroom based elements such as grilled Portobellos. This also pairs with roasted duck breast, garlic prime rib, grilled salmon, or even a simple falafel.