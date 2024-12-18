Graze Craze Fort Worth, TX
Featured Items
- Grab & Graze Sweet and Grazey
Designed as a small meal for 1. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Pound Cake, Lemon Cake Garnished with Honey and Pistachios, Brownies, Dessert Bread FRUIT & VEGGIE: Strawberries, Grapes, Blackberries, Raspberries, GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Macarons, Dark Chocolate (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$15.00
- Grab & Graze Gone Grazey
A small meal for one grazer. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Hummus STARCH: Rosemary Crackers, French Bread MEAT: Italian Prosciutto, Genoa Salami CHEESE: Sliced Cheese, Gouda FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Cucumbers, Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Carrots, Mini Tomatoes, GARNISH: Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Cranberry Raisins$15.00
-Grab & Go-
Char-Cutie-Cup
- Char-Cutie-Cup Gone Grazey
A satisfying snack for one grazer. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS STARCH: Rosemary Cracker, Cracked Pepper Cracker MEAT: Soppressata, Sweet Coppa CHEESE: Dubliner Cheese, Manchego Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Mini Tomatoes$9.00
- Char-Cutie-Cup The Vegegrazian
A satisfying snack for one grazer. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS STARCH: Rosemary Cracker, Cracked Pepper Cracker CHEESE: Manchego, Dubliner FRUIT & VEGGIE: Asparagus, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Mini Cucumber$9.00
Grab & Graze
- Grab & Graze Gone Grazey
A small meal for one grazer. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Hummus STARCH: Rosemary Crackers, French Bread MEAT: Italian Prosciutto, Genoa Salami CHEESE: Sliced Cheese, Gouda FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Cucumbers, Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Carrots, Mini Tomatoes, GARNISH: Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Cranberry Raisins$15.00
- Grab & Graze Grazey for Keto
A small meal for one grazer. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Cottage Cheese Dill Dip MEAT: Hot Soppressata, Italian Prosciutto CHEESE: Mozzarella Pearls, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar, Swiss FRUIT & VEGGIE: Asparagus, Mini Sweet Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries$15.00
- Grab & Graze The Vegegrazian
Designed as a small meal for 1. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Red Pepper Hummus, Lemon Dill Mayo, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam STARCH: Seed Bread, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers CHEESE: Assorted Cheese Slices, Red Wine Merlot Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Asparagus, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Peppers, Mini Tomatoes, Grapes, Blackberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, GARNISH: Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Dried Cranberries$15.00
- Grab & Graze Sweet and Grazey
Designed as a small meal for 1. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Pound Cake, Lemon Cake Garnished with Honey and Pistachios, Brownies, Dessert Bread FRUIT & VEGGIE: Strawberries, Grapes, Blackberries, Raspberries, GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Macarons, Dark Chocolate (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$15.00
-Grazing Boards & Boxes-
The Lone Grazer
- Lone Grazer Gone Grazey
A full meal for the grazer on the go, or a satisfying snack for two. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS STARCH: Baguette, Wheat Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers MEAT: Genoa Salami, Italian Prosciutto CHEESE: Brie, Sliced Cheese, Gouda FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Mini Tomatoes, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Olives GARNISH: Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Mixed Nuts,$32.00
- Lone Grazer Grazey for Keto
Our Lone Grazer is perfect for one person on the go! *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Pickle Cup MEAT: Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham, CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Asparagus, Mini Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps$32.00
- Lone Grazer The Vegegrazian
Our Lone Grazer is perfect for one person on the go! *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard STARCH: Baguette, Dessert Bread, Wheat Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Mini Tomatoes, Mini Sweet Peppers, Grapes, Strawberries GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$32.00
The Picnic Box
- Picnic Box Gone Grazey
An intimate meal for two grazers, or a day trip snack for four. *Ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS STARCH: Seed Bread, Dessert Bread, Baguette, Wheat Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Hot Soppressata, Sweet Coppa, Italian Prosciutto, Genoa Salami CHEESE: Brie, Pepper Jack Cheese, Swiss, Cheddar FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Mini Tomatoes, Strawberries, Grapes, Mini Sweet Peppers, Raspberries, Olives, Cucumbers GARNISH: Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Mixed Nuts$55.00
- Picnic Box Grazey for Keto
An intimate meal for two grazers, or a day trip snack for four. *Ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Dip, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Pickle Cup MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sweet Coppa CHEESE: Brie, Sliced Cheese, FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Asparagus, Mini Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps$55.00
- Picnic Box The Vegegrazian
An intimate meal for two grazers, or a day trip snack for four. *Ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Classic Hummus, Beet Hummus, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Honey STARCH: Seed Bread, Dessert Bread, Baguette, Wheat Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Asparagus, Mini Sweet Peppers, Mini Tomatoes, Grapes, Strawberries GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$55.00
- Picnic Box Sweet & Grazey
Our Picnic Box is perfect for date nights, intimate anniversary celebrations, or day trip picnics. The Picnic box will easily feed 2 people or can be shared as a snack between 4 grazers. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Brownies, Pound Cake, Lemon Cake Garnished with Honey and Pistachios FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Orange Slices, Strawberries, Kiwi, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Macarons$55.00
Small Boards
- SM Gone Grazey
Our signature platter is bursting with a variety of cured meats, cheeses, and colorful fruits and vegetables, with a touch of something sweet. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic or Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Cranberry Orange Jam, Raspberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Spicy Brown Mustard, Honey STARCH: Baguette, Dessert Bread, Seed Bread, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Wheat Crackers MEAT: Hot Soppressata, Peppered Salami, Sweet Coppa, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham CHEESE: Brie, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, and Goat Cheese garnished with Honey & Pistachios FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Cucumber, Mini Sweet Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Grapes GARNISH: Cranberry Raisins, Mixed Nuts, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$120.00
- SM Grazey for Keto
Our Keto Board allows grazers to stay within their dietary needs. This board gives you more of the protein elements and less of the carb and sugar components found in our other boards. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Dip, Pickle Cup. MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sweet Coppa, Peppered Salami. CHEESE: Brie, Goat Cheese garnished with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Sliced Cheese, and Mozzarella Pearls. FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Pepper, Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries. GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps.$120.00
- SM The Vegegrazian
For those grazers looking for a light and artful approach to a dinner party or luncheon, our vegetable platter is sure to please. This tasty creation provides an array of in-season raw crudités beautifully arranged with delicious dips. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted Beet Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Honey STARCH: Seed Bread, Dessert Bread, Baguette, Wheat Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese garnished with Honey and Pistachio FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Persian Cucumbers, Asparagus, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Peppers, Mini Tomatoes, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachio$120.00
- SM Sweet & Grazey
Our signature dessert platter contains an abundance of gourmet chocolates and baked goods that feature an assortment of traditional sweets. Each platter is hand-crafted to bring a touch of sweetness to any occasion. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Brownies, Pound Cake, Lemon Cake garnished with honey and pistachios FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Orange Slices, Strawberries, Kiwi, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Macarons, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$120.00
- SM Fruit, Veggie, & Cheese Board
A delicious and health-conscious alternative for mindful eaters. Our Fruit, Vegetable & Cheese Board offers a low-carb, guilt-free indulgence, perfect for those seeking a more wholesome option.$120.00
Medium Boards
- MED Gone Grazey
Our signature platter is bursting with a variety of cured meats, cheeses, and colorful fruits and vegetables, with a touch of something sweet. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic or Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Cranberry Orange Jam, Raspberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Spicy Brown Mustard, Honey STARCH: Baguette, Dessert Bread, Seed Bread, Raincoast Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Wheat Crackers MEAT: Hot Soppressata, Peppered Salami, Sweet Coppa, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese Garnished with Honey & Pistachios FRUIT & VEGGIE: Cherry Tomatoes, Mini Cucumbers with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Carrots, Kiwi, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Grapes, Mini Sweet Peppers GARNISH: Cranberry Raisins, Mixed Nuts, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$155.00
- MED Grazey for Keto
Our Keto Board allows grazers to stay within their dietary needs. This board gives you more of the protein elements and less of the carb and sugar components found in our other boards. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Dip, Pickle Cup, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Roasted Red Pepper Cauliflower Hummus MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sweet Coppa, Peppered Salami CHEESE: Brie, Goat Cheese garnished with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Sliced Cheese, Mozzarella Pearls FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Pepper, Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps$155.00
- MED The Vegegrazian
For those grazers looking for a light and artful approach to a dinner party or luncheon, our vegetable platter is sure to please. This tasty creation provides an array of in-season raw crudités beautifully arranged with delicious dips. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted Beet Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Honey STARCH: Seed Bread, Dessert Bread, Baguette, Raincoast Crackers, Wheat Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese garnished with Honey and Pistachio FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Persian Cucumbers, Asparagus, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Peppers, Mini Tomatoes, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Kiwi GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$155.00
- MED Sweet & Grazey
Our signature dessert platter contains an abundance of gourmet chocolates and baked goods that feature an assortment of traditional sweets. Each platter is hand-crafted to bring a touch of sweetness to any occasion. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Brownies, Pound Cake garnished with caramel and pistachio, Lemon Cake FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Orange Slices, Strawberries, Kiwi, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Macarons, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$155.00
- MED Fruit, Veggie, & Cheese Board
A delicious and health-conscious alternative for mindful eaters. Our Fruit, Vegetable & Cheese Board offers a low-carb, guilt-free indulgence, perfect for those seeking a more wholesome option.$155.00
Large Boards
- LG Gone Grazey
Our signature platter is bursting with a variety of cured meats, cheeses, and colorful fruits and vegetables with a touch of something sweet. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS Spreads: Classic Hummus or Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Cranberry Orange Jam, Raspberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Spicy Brown Mustard, Honey Starch: Baguette, Dessert Bread, Seed Bread, RainCoast Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Wheat Crackers Meat: Hot Soppressata, Peppered Salami, Sweet Coppa, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham Cheese: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese garnished with Honey & Pistachios Fruit & Vegetable: Cherry Tomatoes, Mini Cucumbers with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Carrots, Kiwi, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Grapes, Mini Sweet Peppers Garnish: Cranberry Raisins, Mixed Nuts, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$185.00
- LG Grazey for Keto
Our Keto Board allows grazers to stay within their dietary needs. This board gives you more of the protein elements and less of the carb and sugar components found in our other boards. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Dip, Pickle Cup, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sweet Coppa, Peppered Salami CHEESE: Brie, Goat Cheese garnished with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Sliced Cheese, Mozzarella Pearls FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Pepper, Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps$185.00
- LG The Vegegrazian
For those grazers looking for a light and artful approach to a dinner party or luncheon, our vegetable platter is sure to please. This tasty creation provides an array of in-season raw crudités beautifully arranged with delicious dips. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus STARCH: Seed Bread, Dessert Bread, Baguette, Raincoast Crackers, Wheat Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese garnished with Honey and Pistachio FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Persian Cucumbers, Asparagus, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Peppers, Mini Tomatoes, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Kiwi GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$185.00
- LG Sweet & Grazey
Our signature dessert platter contains an abundance of gourmet chocolates and baked goods that feature an assortment of traditional sweets. Each platter is hand-crafted to bring a touch of sweetness to any occasion. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Brownies, Pound Cake Garnished with Caramel and Pistachio, Lemon Cake CHEESE: Manchego FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Orange Slices, Strawberries, Kiwi, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Macarons, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$185.00
- LG Brunch Board
A gourmet and innovative twist on your morning routine. Packed with breakfast meats, fresh fruits, eggs, and pastries, this board is the perfect bagel-and-donut brunch alternative. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Nutella®, Honey, Syrup, Everything Bagel Cream Cheese STARCH: Dessert Bread, Hazelnut Mignon, Danish, Mini Pancakes, Beignet MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Bacon Twists, Hard-Boiled Eggs CHEESE: Brie FRUIT & VEGGIE: Honeydew, Cantaloupe, Orange, Grapes, Kiwi, Strawberries, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Mixed Nuts$185.00
- LG Fruit, Veggie, & Cheese Board
A delicious and health-conscious alternative for mindful eaters. Our Fruit, Vegetable & Cheese Board offers a low-carb, guilt-free indulgence, perfect for those seeking a more wholesome option.$185.00
-Add Ons-
1-3 oz Add Ons
- 1 oz Cran Orange Jam$0.50
- 1 oz Honey$0.50
- 1 oz Lemon Dill Mayo$0.75
- 1 oz Raspberry Jam$0.50
- 1 oz Spicy Mustard$0.50
- 2 oz Classic Hummus$0.75
- 2 oz Cottage Cheese Dill Dip$0.75
- 2 oz Cran Orange Jam$1.00
- 2 oz Everything Cream Cheese Dip$0.75
- 2 oz Lemon Dill Mayo$1.95
- 2 oz Raspberry Jam$1.00
- 2 oz Roasted Beet Hummus$0.75
- 2 oz Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$0.75
- 3 oz Chocolate$5.00
8 oz Add Ons
Beer and Wine
Wine
- 707 Pinot Noir
Shows an interesting bouquet of toasted oak aromas with lots of sweet woods and plum. Also some nice cedar throughout that compliments the sublime earthiness. The fruit components of plum and juicy black cherry, are well-balanced and overall presents a medium-bodied mouth feel. There is a sexy Pinot Noir, with a finish which is long and languid. Food Pairings: Pinot Noir is extremely versatile when it comes to meal selections. Its earthiness brings to the forefront mushroom based elements such as grilled Portobellos. This also pairs with roasted duck breast, garlic prime rib, grilled salmon, or even a simple falafel.$22.95
- 707 Chardonnay
707 Chardonnay is a honeyed, golden-yellow color. The aromas are reminiscent of green apples, vanilla bean, and apricots. The layered flavors are smooth and silky, with intricate textures to include tropical fruits and a large dash of citrus freshness. The wine has a sparkling acidity that makes the flavors light and lively, yet also rich with vanilla-laced oak tones with a hint of caramel. The finish is bright, delectable and decidedly food friendly. Food Pairings: Our food pairing suggestions would include: lobster risotto, watercress and crab salad, broccoli chicken fettuccini or a pumpkin ravioli bisque.$22.95
- 707 Rose of Pinot Noir
The color of this Rosé has a pretty pale pinkish hue, with an abundance of rose petals and floral aromas. A very pleasant-tasting wine with bright acidity with hints of raspberries and plums, peaches and pears; all the while remaining quite lovely and sophisticated. The finish is long, juicy and lingering. A beautiful style of Rosé that would inspire even the most discriminating wine lover. Food Pairings: Our food pairing suggestions would include a ham and leek Quiche, a cheese board w/seasonal figs or a flatbread with arugula and mushrooms.$22.95
- Jawbreaker Cabernet Sauvignon
The aromas hit your nose with scents that are reminiscent of cedar, cinnamon and sweet woods mixed with silky, black currants. The flavors are earthy and vibrant with nuances of deep, ripe blackberry and juicy, mouth-watering cranberry. Blended with a touch of Napa Syrah that nicely mellows out the tannin structure. A well-balanced Cabernet Sauvignon with an excellent mouth-feel and texture. Food Pairings: Slow-cooked beef stew, garlic prime rib or a hearty, gourmet burger.$18.95
- Black Oak Merlot
Black Oak Merlot is luxurious with soft black cherry, blackcurrant and juicy boysenberry on the palate. There's a spicy barrel toast increasing the complexity, with subtle layers of cooking chocolate, mocha, and coffee bean.$12.95
- Black Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
Black Oak Cabernet Sauvignon is a deep red-violet color in the glass. There are notes of fruity cassis and blackberry on entry that give way to toasty oak and coconut with a hint of mocha. The wine has a nice, vibrant fruit and lifting acidity that compliments a wide range of foods.$12.95
- Black Oak White Zinfandel
Black Oak White Zinfandel has lovely perfume aromas that remind one of ripe citrus and flower blossoms. The flavors are bright and delicately sweet, with a perfect balance of clementine orange, tangerine, hibiscus, and cran-apple juice.$12.95
Seasonal
Game Day Board -
- SM Game Day Board
Get ready to tackle your game-day cravings with our crowd-favorite medley: perfect for watch parties, draft snacking, and tailgating events this sports season! *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Classic Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Raspberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Honey. STARCH: Cracked Pepper Crackers, Wheat Crackers, Cranberry Wlanut Bread, Baguette. MEAT: Soppressata, Genoa Salami, Fennel Spiced Ham, Chorizo. CHEESE: Goat Cheese, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Swiss. FRUIT & VEGGIE: Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Grapes, Tomatoes, Mini Sweet Peppers, Cucumber, Carrots. GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Mixed Nuts, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios).$140.00
Fall Board -
- SM Fall Board
For those grazers looking to elevate their fall festivities and gatherings! This beautiful arrangement features specialty cured meats, sweets, and everything in between. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Classic Hummus, Roasted Beet Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Baguette, Brownies, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Multigrain Bread, Raincoast Crackers, Wheat Crackers MEAT: Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Fennel Spiced Ham, Peppered Salami, Sweet Coppa Cheese: Goat Cheese, Brie, Hatch Green Chili Cheese, Red Wine Merlot Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Mini Sweet Peppers, Grapes GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$140.00
- LG Fall Board
For those grazers looking to elevate their fall festivities and gatherings! This beautiful arrangement features specialty cured meats, sweets, and everything in between. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Classic Hummus, Roasted Beet Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Baguette, Brownies, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Multigrain Bread, Raincoast Crackers, Wheat Crackers MEAT: Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Fennel Spiced Ham, Peppered Salami, Sweet Coppa CHEESE: Goat Cheese, Brie, Hatch Green Chili Cheese, Red Wine Merlot Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Mini Sweet Peppers, Grapes GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)$205.00
Holiday Board -
- LG Holiday Board
'Tis The Season! Your favorite Seasonal Board is back. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Raspberry Jam, Classic Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey MEAT: Bourbon Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham CHEESE: Brie, Parmesan Reggiano, Carmella Cheese, Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Dried Figs, Orange Slices, Grapes, Mini Tomatoes, Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cucumber Slices GARNISH: Peppermint Chocolate Bark, Green Olives, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Mixed Nuts STARCH: Includes 2 breads and 2 crackers in our Bread & Cracker box, free of charge! *Ingredients subject to change due to availability and market demand.$205.00
LG Holiday Board
'Tis The Season! Your favorite Seasonal Board is back. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Raspberry Jam, Classic Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey MEAT: Bourbon Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham CHEESE: Brie, Parmesan Reggiano, Carmella Cheese, Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Dried Figs, Orange Slices, Grapes, Mini Tomatoes, Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cucumber Slices GARNISH: Peppermint Chocolate Bark, Green Olives, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Mixed Nuts STARCH: Includes 2 breads and 2 crackers in our Bread & Cracker box, free of charge! *Ingredients subject to change due to availability and market demand.