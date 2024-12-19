Graze Craze 20013 Midwest City, OK
Featured Items
- The Gone Grazey Classic
Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon! Ingredients: Grapes Sliced Cracker Cheese Hatch Chile Cheese Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers Sweet Peppers Peppered Salami Hot Soppresata Sweet Coppa Italian Prosciutto Artisan Seed Bread Tomatoes Berries Chocolate Bark Mixed Nuts Spicy Mustard House-made Jam House-made Hummus$13.00
Grab & Go
Grab & Graze
- The Gone Grazey Classic
- The Grazey for Keto
When you want to stay within your dietary needs. The Keto Grab & Graze is perfect! Ingredients: Sliced Cracker Cheese Mozzarella Cheese Asparagus Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower Sweet Peppers Peppered Salami Hot Soppresata Sweet Coppa Italian Prosciutto Artisan Seed Bread Tomatoes Berries Spicy Mustard House-made Cottage Cheese Dill Dip$13.00
- The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian
The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon! Ingredients: Grapes Sliced Cracker Cheese Hatch Chile Cheese Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers Sweet Peppers Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower Asparagus Artisan Seed Bread Tomatoes Berries Chocolate Bark Mixed Nuts Spicy Mustard House-made Jam House-made Hummus$13.00
- Sweet Grab & Graze$15.00
Grazing Boxes
Lone Grazer (Personal Box) (Serves up to 2 Grazers)
Grazing Boards
Small (Serves up to 10 Grazers)
Medium (Serves up to 15 Grazers)
Large (Serves up to 20 Grazers)
Limited Time Offer
Holiday Board
- LG Holiday Board
'Tis The Season! Your favorite Seasonal Board is back. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Raspberry Jam, Classic Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey MEAT: Bourbon Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham CHEESE: Brie, Parmesan Reggiano, Carmella Cheese, Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Dried Figs, Orange Slices, Grapes, Mini Tomatoes, Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cucumber Slices GARNISH: Peppermint Chocolate Bark, Green Olives, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Mixed Nuts STARCH: Includes 2 breads and 2 crackers in our Bread & Cracker box, free of charge!$170.00
Game Day Board
LG Holiday Board
